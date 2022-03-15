jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 15th, 2022
Artists urged to compose songs that promote unity

Brig Gen Thiik Bol Giir cutting the cake

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

After a two-year lockdown imposed on nonessential activities as a preventative measure against Covid 19 pandemic, entertainers finally found their way back to business but are now told to produce songs that encourage unity among people.

“I called upon you to come in and support us since the economy was reopened fully. The masses of South Sudanese need to support musicians because artists entirely depend on your support for them to go back to business since fans and supporters are the sponsors of music worldwide,” urged Artist Jala Man during a music concert in Uganda’s capital, Kampala.

The South Sudanese communities organized the first-ever concert in Kampala after lifting lockdown last week.

Ayen Martin Malok, Women Representative who also attended the show urged musicians to be advocates of togetherness to unite the people of South Sudan.

“Because unity of the people can easily be achieved when all South Sudanese musicians sing songs that promote and encourage cultures and beauty of our country South Sudan in Africa and extend it to the outside world for the common good of our values and cultural diversity to outsiders who do not know our music,” she said.

Brigadier General Thiik Bol Giir, Defense Attaché at South Sudan Embassy in Kampala appealed to South Sudanese artists to avoid songs that express a negative or disrespectful connotation toward personalities.

“I urged South Sudanese artists to resolves their differences among themselves by avoiding derogative songs composed against each other instead of composing songs that promote peace and beautiful nature of our beloved Country South Sudan,” he said.

