Artistes advised to harmonize music industry to grow

By Martin Manyiel Wugol

South Sudanese Kampala-based artists and modelers are strongly advised to reconcile amongst themselves for their musical talents to thrive.

They call came earlier when a group of South Sudanese artists misunderstand among themselves over minor issues that were resolved amicably by officials of the South Sudan Embassy in Kampala on Sunday presided over by Defense Attaché (DA) Brig Gen Thiik Bol Giir, Diplomat David Amuor Majur and Diplomat Mark Mayen Wol that brought to end disputes between the two groups allied to Kombo known as (Maker) and Chris Nevi officially known as Nhial.

Chamdena Level, Representative of Artistes said that his team is committed to keeping peace and harmony amongst fellow artists and modelers based in Uganda because living in peace allows talents to grow without challenges, therefore the unity of the artists and modelers was a major connector. We the artists and modelers to live side by side, he said.

He added that he calls for forgiveness from South Sudanese to move forward as one family never to have misunderstanding again because living in peace is cheaper and easy to achieve compared to waging senseless disputes of no value.

At the same time, Diplomat Senator David Amuor Majur urged artists to live in peace if not Embassy can take drastic measures like what happened some years ago when Nigga Movement and Ridders were the disgruntled groups that disturbed the peace in Kampala and they were decisively defeated using security network of the Embassy and the same mechanism still in place ready to handle outlaws group operating in Kampala.

He added that he advised South Sudanese in Kampala to support peace because as the government supporting peace was only cheaper compared to committing crimes which were against Uganda and South Sudan laws such network deserves punishment according to the laws of the land and nothing shall stop Embassy to enforce those laws entirely.

Meanwhile, Defense Attaché Brig-Gen Thiik Bol Giir called on artists and modelers to be law-abided citizens if not stand a chance of facing the law without hesitation.

“I call all artists living in Kampala to respect themselves as failure to do so shall force the Embassy to act and the result will not be good because the majority of South Sudanese in Uganda came purposely for education and nothing beyond that, therefore, causing problems here shall not be tolerated by the embassy and those people shall be punished badly because your mission here is education but not fighting yourselves according to groups or communities,”

The incident took place early last week in Kansanga Kampala suburb where groups of artists and modelers had a misunderstanding which led to a physical fight which was resolved on Sunday by South Sudan’s Embassy officials and two groups finally resolved and forgave themselves.