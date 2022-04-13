jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 13th, 2022
Artiste pleas to warring parties to stop grudges

John Bagara, a renowned South Sudanese Musician

By Bida Elly David

South Sudan’s renowned musician has pleaded with warring parties, communities, and cattle keepers to put their differences aside and work towards bringing peace for the betterment of the citizens of the country as well as economic growth.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, John Bagara, a renowned South Sudanese musician and a vocalist specializing in peace-promoting songs said that the Country has been affected by a series of inter-communal disputes as well as political fights between government and opposition due to undefined reasons resulting in loss of lives and displacement of citizens to refugee camps.

He called on young people especially the youth to engage them in income-generating businesses instead of being used as tools to promote violence that would tear apart the Community

Making clarify of song scheme, John called on musicians to compose peace-promoting songs that would act as a channel of change in the Country and avoid composing songs that create division, hatred, and revenge for people.

‘’I call on young people especially the youth to engage themselves towards income-generating businesses instead of being used as tools to promote violence that would tear apart the Community. My fellow musicians should compose peace-promoting songs that would act as a channel of change to the Country and avoid constituting songs that create division, hatred, and revenge on people’’ John said

Furthermore, John pointed out that the cumulative conflicts and violence happening in some parts of the country such as the incident in Leer of Unity State and the inter-Communal fighting due to pastoralism was due to a lack of trust, knowledge, and unity.

He said that musicians nationwide have been working harder by composing peace-promoting songs that would make the Country transformational from a state of revenge to a state of forgiveness but their efforts have been taken for granted by some people.

John urged the citizens, government, and their opponents to put their differences aside and invest many efforts towards practicing values that would create happiness to all and boost economic development that would improve everyone’s standard of living.

In continuation, John appreciated the efforts that President Salva Kiir was making towards bringing peace to the Country although some people were trying to turn deaf ears to his commitments.

‘’I thank the President of the Republic of South Sudan Salva Kiir Mayardit for the efforts he is using ensuring that peace prevails in the Country though some people turned deaf ears towards his struggle’’ He said

