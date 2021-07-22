Artist sentence to 3 years in jail in Lakes State

By Mabor Riak Magok

A court in Wulu County of Lakes State has sentenced 19 –year- old Artist Simon Adhala Kolo popularly known as Bongo man to 3 years in jail for impregnating school girl.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Town Court Judge Sultan Majak Malual said the accused wouldbe transferred to Rumbek main Central prison.

“Yes, we have sentenced this local artist to prison for 3 years with a fine of 1 year and will remain for 2 years serving in the prison without pay,” Malual said.

He added that the singer Bongo man spoiled many girlssaying it washis third time to impregnate a school girl in Wulu County.

“The singer is under police custody in Wulu and will soon be transferred from Wulu County to Rumbek Central prison to go and serve his 3 years jail terms there in Rumbek.The relatives of the girl have declined to accept marriage with artist and have asked the town court judge to separate them,” he said.