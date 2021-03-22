Artist donates food items to orphanage

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Ana Junubi, a self-initiative agency donated food items to 61 orphans living in Juba orphanage Centre.

The food items distributed include maize flour, beans and cooking oil.

Speaking to the press during the donation, Artist Ngamwahl John said the food will help keep the children living in orphanage centre.

“We want to ensure that vulnerable children who are susceptible to the Covid-19 have what they can eat and stay home and protect themselves from acquiring the virus,”Artist John said.

He added that Ana Junubi initiative will contribute to the development of the country.

Mary John, one of the women living in Juba orphanage Centre appreciated ANA Junubi organization for the support for the kids at the centre.

“I thank them so much. They have saved me and children during critical moment, people do not have money for buying food in the markets,” Ms. John said.

“Let them continue to help us because we are poor. Government should also bring for us the food they promised,” she said.

Kenyi William,10 year appreciate Ana Junubifor providing more foods to the centre.

“We do not know what coronavirus will finish, so let the ANAJunubi and the government bring for us more food. This will take us two weeks approximately,” William said.