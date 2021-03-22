jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, March 22nd, 2021
HomeNewsArtist donates food items to orphanage
News

Artist donates food items to orphanage

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Ana Junubi, a self-initiative agency donated food items to 61 orphans living in Juba orphanage Centre.

The food items distributed include maize flour, beans and cooking oil.

Speaking to the press during the donation, Artist Ngamwahl John said the food will help keep the children living in orphanage centre.

 “We want to ensure that vulnerable children who are susceptible to the Covid-19 have what they can eat and stay home and protect themselves from acquiring the virus,”Artist John said.

He added that Ana Junubi initiative will contribute to the development of the country.

Mary John, one of the women living in Juba orphanage Centre appreciated ANA Junubi organization for the support for the kids at the centre.

“I thank them so much. They have saved me and children during critical moment, people do not have money for buying food in the markets,” Ms. John said.

“Let them continue to help us because we are poor. Government should also bring for us the food they promised,” she said.

Kenyi William,10 year appreciate Ana Junubifor providing more foods to the centre.

“We do not know what coronavirus will finish, so let the ANAJunubi and the government bring for us more food. This will take us two weeks approximately,” William said.

You Might Also Like

News

S. Sudan to receive 191000 Covid-19 doses

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By RofinaTeteng South Sudan will on Monday receive 59000 and 132000 Covid-19 vaccine doses from COVAX facility and the African Unionrespectively. Dr. Richard Lako,the Covid-19 Incident Manager announced the development during the weekly press briefing yesterday. He said the first vaccine shipment of 132000 doses from the global vaccine sharing scheme (COVAX) will be delivered to the country on Thursday while 59000 doses donated by AU will be received today. “The good news is that we have received communication from Gavithat the first shipment of the doses to South Sudan...
error: Content is protected !!