Artist detained in Wau

By Bol Deng Kiir

A re-known Artist popularly known as Larson Angok has been detained on Wednesday by security personnel.

According to Aguot Wieu, the wife of Larson who spoke to Juba Monitor on phone, singer Larson was allegedly detained due to a song the Artist sung against SPLM Party.

“On his way to Juba, he was detained by Security agents and taken to criminal investigation department for detention and he will be brought back to Juba.The reason for detention might be the song he released last month titled” Miith SPLM” (meaning SPLM children),” Ms. Wieu explained.

Ms. Wieu added that she doesn’t know the whereaboutsof her husband.

“I am not sure whether he is in good condition or not. I have talked to him on Wednesday when he picked my call,” she said.

However, the South Sudan artist Union president Deng Mtoto told Juba Monitor on phone that he was not aware about Larson’s arrest.

“I just got a post from his Facebook pagenow; he was in life threat in Wau and still no clear information and the Artist leadership would reach out for Angok’s whereabouts,” Mtoto said.

This month, Singer Larson Angok wrote an open letter to President Kiir Mayarditin his Facebook pageconcerning the suffering of South Sudanese soldiers and citizenssuggesting that President should intervene and help,but he was latertold to apologize that his letter was bias.

In his apology letter he stated that, “The open letter I posted recently, I realized that my action was with emotions on social media, I am a concerned citizen and truly SPLM member, as am loving and loyal to my current regime,”the apology read in parts.