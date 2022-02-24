jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 24th, 2022
HomeA foot for thoughtArrest of journalists and Activist hinder media development
A foot for thought

Arrest of journalists and Activist hinder media development

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

In the report published yesterday in the newspapers, seven journalists and an activist were arrested at the premises of the National Legislature Assembly. The reason given was that those journalists were following the case of summoning of the governors and Chiefs of three Administrative Areas due to the issue of insecurity in those areas.

That means journalists were arrested on their duties which was wrong. It is unfortunate for journalists to experience such a situation while doing their work.  Where is the right of journalists if they are being arrested at working time? When the investigation was done, there was no any reason given for the arrest of the journalists.

 This indicates clearly that the working environment is not safe for journalists in the country.  Media Authority, Union of Journalists in South Sudan (UJOSS} and Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS}, are to get a possible solution to this problem. Journalists cannot work in such an environment, where is the peace we have in the country?

We need to get solutions for these problems once and for all. It is not the first time journalists were threatened, harassed and detained during the coverage. Last year journalists were called for press conference in the Parliament, at the end they were threatened by the officials. They said they will remove the operational documents of media houses and close down those media houses.

Again on the 22 of this month, journalists were arrested.  If journalists are not doing their work or not covering the activities of the parliament, still the same people would complain.  Security in any place is to be taught on how to treat journalists. They are not criminals so they will be arrested by security the way it had happened.

We need to end such situations and open a new page for smooth work of journalists, those who remain doing their work are the ones who have dedicated themselves to save this country. Security and any sector in the country are to cooperate with journalists. They are not enemies of anybody, but are doing their work. If any mistake occurs, let the authorities inform their media houses or treat them by law.

South Sudan is in the transitional period, there are a lot to be done and journalists are needed to do coverage.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Summoned Governors should resolve issues in peace

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Based on the report published in the newspaper yesterday, the summon of the four governors and four area administrators by the National Council of states was a good step to get peace in the areas. A summons in any case is meant for solving problems in an amicable manner. Some people may think that if you are summoned, it looks like you have done bad things, let us understand it in a positive manner so that peace will be availed to all these...
A foot for thought

Seven women burned in the bush is a great loss

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to the report published in the newspaper that seven women in Lakes state died as a result of a wildfire in the bush and there was no way for them to escape. It was unfortunate to hear such sad news in the state that poor women died due to their way of living. People in rural areas are living simple lives; they depend on the natural resources around them. Like grass and wood that are being used for building houses and fire...
A foot for thought

Weekend programmes

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Many activities take place during the weekend, which starts on Friday and end on Sunday evening. Some people have fixed programs on those days; it is only waiting for the time to implement. Within those activities, others are good and some are bad. Among the bad ones are the activities that are organized for killing people, thefts, robbery and many of them to be mentioned.   The good activities are those which promote peace, development and so many of them. Several people gather...
A foot for thought

Summary of the week

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This week has been good in other places and at the same time it was bad in other states that have clashed in the areas. If I take an example from yesterday’s edition, there were a lot of criminal cases reported in the newspapers. In the Juba Monitor newspaper, there were four stories on the issues of people killed, houses were burned, violence occurring between Ngok of Abyei Administrative Area and Twic of Warrap state. Another story was the continuation of the history...
error: Content is protected !!