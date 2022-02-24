Arrest of journalists and Activist hinder media development

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

In the report published yesterday in the newspapers, seven journalists and an activist were arrested at the premises of the National Legislature Assembly. The reason given was that those journalists were following the case of summoning of the governors and Chiefs of three Administrative Areas due to the issue of insecurity in those areas.

That means journalists were arrested on their duties which was wrong. It is unfortunate for journalists to experience such a situation while doing their work. Where is the right of journalists if they are being arrested at working time? When the investigation was done, there was no any reason given for the arrest of the journalists.

This indicates clearly that the working environment is not safe for journalists in the country. Media Authority, Union of Journalists in South Sudan (UJOSS} and Association for Media Development in South Sudan (AMDISS}, are to get a possible solution to this problem. Journalists cannot work in such an environment, where is the peace we have in the country?

We need to get solutions for these problems once and for all. It is not the first time journalists were threatened, harassed and detained during the coverage. Last year journalists were called for press conference in the Parliament, at the end they were threatened by the officials. They said they will remove the operational documents of media houses and close down those media houses.

Again on the 22 of this month, journalists were arrested. If journalists are not doing their work or not covering the activities of the parliament, still the same people would complain. Security in any place is to be taught on how to treat journalists. They are not criminals so they will be arrested by security the way it had happened.

We need to end such situations and open a new page for smooth work of journalists, those who remain doing their work are the ones who have dedicated themselves to save this country. Security and any sector in the country are to cooperate with journalists. They are not enemies of anybody, but are doing their work. If any mistake occurs, let the authorities inform their media houses or treat them by law.

South Sudan is in the transitional period, there are a lot to be done and journalists are needed to do coverage.

May God bless us all.