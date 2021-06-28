Army vows to fight child right violators

By John Agok

The three Army sections under the SSPDF, SPLA-IO and SSOA on Friday vows to fight Child Right’s violation by implementing Action Plan to prevent recruitment of children into the army.

Maj. Gen. Chaplain Khamis the SSPDF Director of Child protection pledged implementation of comprehensive Action Plan despite delayed due to previous conflict in the country.

He made the remarks during a five days training which brought 33 participants from the Army. The training was organized by Dallaire Institute for Children and Peace Security.

“We have our slogan as SSPDF Unity is strength, let’s unit as Army together to fight Child Right’s violation in South Sudan. This will allow as us to be delisted and open opportunity for SSPDF to join UN in protecting other Nations,” he said.

He told the army to acquire knowledge and skills through such training and avoid relying on hope.

“We must choose knowledge over food and skills for survival rather than relying on army as the only hope. The transformation of the army gear toward the training so that, we can be able to know the country’s laws, especially SPLA act and others,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Khamis appealed to the Director of Dallaire Institute (DI) to extend more training to army barracks so that, they could acquire more skills and knowledge.

“ We are at this point in time extend our gratitude and appealing to Director of DI in giving more training to our soldiers across the country,” he concluded.

Bragdier Gen. Joseph Manyang Yak who spoke on behalf of the participants praised the organization for opening trainings for the army.

“We are appreciating DI for availing this opportunity to us and acquired knowledge and skills. This changed our mindset from distressing situation that we always find ourselves in especially in the line of duties,” he underscored.

However, Edward Munyamerliza the Director of Dallaire Institute (DI) disputed the issue of having enough resources to implement the Action plan laid forward.

“We don’t need enough resources to implement the Actions plan signed by our army. It takes limited resources and the zeal of commitment to execute the implementations of Action plan,” he stated.

Lt. Gen. Romeo Dallaire Anthonld was the founder of DI from Canada.