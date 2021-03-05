jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 6th, 2021
News

Army officials arrested for murder

By Hassan Arun

Four (4) culprits believed to be members of the army have been arrested in Yei River County for killing two herders who were grazing their cattle, Police authorities said on Thursday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Police Commissioner Maj. Gen. Yoasa Lujang Kamba explained that they fell on the hands of the armed raiders as they were trying to follow their footprints.

“It was on Tuesday that some cows got lost and the owners were three in number following their cattle and later on those who raided the animals turned and shot the three people and one managed to escape but the other was shot to death on spot,” Maj. Gen. Kamba explained.

The official stressed that the culprits were in the military army garrison because they are soldiers and that police have started investigations.

Kamba cites that after investigation, the police will forward the case to the court of law and that compensation will be done through the ruling from the court.

The Police Commissioner did not confirm the number of cattle raided but called on the owners to identify their stolen cattle.

“So right now, the culprits are arrested and they are in the military army garrison because they are members of the army,” he revealed.

