Army officer murdered

By Mabor Riak Magok

An army official belonging to South Sudan Defense Forces (SSPDF) was killed at Pacong military outpost headquarters by unknown gunmen in Rumbek Lakes State, Police authorities said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Deputy Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Makur Dak said they have confirmed that Maj. Mabor Majak Malok was killed while guarding the military outpost.

“I am aware about the incident which occurred in Pacongand how it happened and as per now investigation is ongoing,” said Brig. Gen. Dak.

The police operation officer in Rumbek East County Samuel MarialChiech said the police are still searching for the suspects who killed the SSPDF officer.

“It is not clear who killed the officer, but investigation is happening in Pacong,” said Mr.Chiech said.

Mr.Malok, a brother to the decease said investigationwas ongoing to find out the suspects who killed the brother.

“My brother just went home at 8:00 P.M. without escort personnel and on his way back to the military garrison he just got killed by unknown Gunman.

His family thought that he has returned to military garrison.

One of his colleaguesthought thatmaybehe was sleeping in his home then in the morning his body was found lying on the floor between his home and the military barrack near Pacong military barrack,” said Mr.Malok.

He said his elder brother Maj. Majak joined army in 1984, and he served as a soldier in Jamus Battalion.

He said his death is a great lost to the familyand the country.