jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, March 4th, 2021
HomeNewsArmy officer murdered
News

Army officer murdered

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Mabor Riak Magok

An army official belonging to South Sudan Defense Forces (SSPDF) was killed at Pacong military outpost headquarters by unknown gunmen in Rumbek Lakes State, Police authorities said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the Deputy Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Makur Dak said they have confirmed that Maj. Mabor Majak Malok was killed while guarding the military outpost.

“I am aware about the incident which occurred in Pacongand how it happened and as per now investigation is ongoing,” said Brig. Gen. Dak.

The police operation officer in Rumbek East County Samuel MarialChiech said the police are still searching for the suspects who killed the SSPDF officer.

“It is not clear who killed the officer, but investigation is happening in Pacong,” said Mr.Chiech said.

Mr.Malok, a brother to the decease said investigationwas ongoing to find out the suspects who killed the brother.

“My brother just went home at 8:00 P.M. without escort personnel and on his way back to the military garrison he just got killed by unknown Gunman.

His family thought that he has returned to military garrison.

One of his colleaguesthought thatmaybehe was sleeping in his home then in the morning his body was found lying on the floor between his home and the military barrack near Pacong military barrack,” said Mr.Malok.

He said his elder brother Maj. Majak joined army in 1984, and he served as a soldier in Jamus Battalion.

He said his death is a great lost to the familyand the country.

You Might Also Like

News

Kiir give governors power to appoint and remove

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang President Salva Kiir Mayardit has issued an order delegating power to all the ten states governors to appoint and remove. The order announced by South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) indicated that each State Governor was delegated the power to swear into Office the appointed State Government Officials in accordance with the provisions of the respective State Constitutions and the Local Government Act, 2009 in accordance to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in theRepublic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS)signed in 2018 by the parties...
News

Women urge government to reopen schools

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Yiep Joseph Lueth A group of Women have called ongovernment to reopen schools as a step to reduce the rampant cases of unwanted pregnancies, child marriages, forced marriagesand other cases that might have occurred due to schools being closed for long period because of Covid-19. Yesterday, several women from different fields and occupations revealed their views pertaining the women’s day, which is about five days to kickoff. Every 8th of March is internationally celebrated as women’s day, where the world recognizes the vital role played by women in the...
error: Content is protected !!