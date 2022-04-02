Army launches investigation for soldiers accused of looting￼

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Military Civil Relations Officer in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State confirmed that investigations for the South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) officer who was allegedly accused of looting civilian properties in Abege and Rubege are ongoing.

Lieutenant colonel Michael Machar explains that the Abege and Rubege incidents were prompted by civilians killing South Sudan People’s Defence Forces soldiers.

He stresses that the looted items were handed over to the respective and rightful owners.

“Those whom you have heard about fifteen to sixteen brought were accused of looting civilians properties and when they were accused, they were brought and the looted properties were taken and given to the owners because the commander of the special forces has no point of condoning anyone who is found of committing atrocities”, the civil-military relation director notes.

The civil-military relations officer in the chaplaincy of SSPDF is urging national prayers in heart to deescalate the conflict.

Machar advises the soldiers to be friendly with the civilians and follow the military code of ethics to maintain professionalism.

He mentions that the situation is now calm and hopes the people of affected areas to build trust with the national army.

“We who serve in Jesus Christ, we urge you to be disseminating the word of God to the people of SouthSudan. We have to concentrate on peace and let God hear our prayers so that peace comes to the people of South Sudan,”He prays.

One Monday this week, authorities of Yei River County confirmed arrest of sixteen SSPDF soldiers for allegedly looting civilians’ properties in Rubeke area.

The authority appeals to the citizens to denounce violence and bloodshed and avoid revenge because it is not the culture of the people of Yei.

The local government leader calls for peace and assures that authorities will look for anti-peace elements.