jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, February 25th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialARMS IN WRONG HANDS MUST BE IN SAFE CUSTODY
Editorial

ARMS IN WRONG HANDS MUST BE IN SAFE CUSTODY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

An armed security officer mingling with the public while off duty and possibly drunk is beyond imagination. Not only armed with small firearm but with grenade. This is what happened in Yambio when a prison warder disagreed with his fellow colleagues resulting to the discharged of the dangerous explosion which killed and injured a number of people. Worse of all, how a prison warder left his duty station armed with the grenade is yet a matter of investigation. It is like the laws and rules that require all security agents, except those on special assignments to surrender their arms on signing off from duty which is standard requirement worldwide do not apply any more or it is being abused by the same officers who are required to maintain the laws. Every station commander or those in charge of command posts should be vigilant in discharging their duties more so where the use of arms is concerned. Many times, the arms being carried away without authorities either end up in the wrong hand and used wrongly for crimes against innocent members of the public. The system should be full-proofed that only those on special assignment are allowed to carry with them the arms which should be properlydocumented by their respective and responsible head of sections. The unauthorized arms should be properly docketed in the armoury and should not be allowed outside the premises without being authorized. A number of cases of arms landing or being found in the wrong hands intended for criminal purposes are on the rampant. This must be reduced by controlling the movements of the arms in and outside the stores considering that there are so many guns in the wrong hands which are yet to beretrieved for safety. It will take a while to have all arms in the wrong hands taken for safe custody but the system of safety must start now.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

ACCORD THEM PEACE ON RETURN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo OdoyoManaging EditorJuba Monitor When the crisis was on-going, the fact of alternative accommodation could be understood and maybe reason(s) to excuse those who illegally occupied other people’s property could be comprehended. But no more and not now.The journey to peace has been achieved; the unity government is in place with almost all states government and administrative areas being in place. Should there, orare there more reasons why fear should still engulf some people and is there any more excuses why those who unlawfully occupied...
Editorial

WHERE IS YOUR GUARD OF HONOUR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Sometimes one wonders where others have taken their “Guard of Honour” which is well associated with members of the security and military forces. I am tempted to ask this because of the simple argument purposes. I stand to be corrected, the standoff between or among the UN soldiers at the Juba International Airport (JIA) raises eyebrows’ and beg some answers. Be it as it may, that they came from Ethiopia and their time to go back home to their duty stations and let...
Editorial

TRAFFIC FLOW MUST BE RESTORED IN AND AROUND KUBRI

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The traffic jam, particularly in the evening along Juba-Nimule road near the main bridge, Kubri, should be resolved as it is a nightmare to a number of motorists to just imagine going through this section. Sometimes back it was caused by bad road which was full of potholes and none-availability of drainage systems when it rained. At least the road and the area near the bridge have been repaired to what seems a good standard of man-work ship. The eyesore now is the jam which is creating a nightmare to...
Editorial

TECHNOLOGY OF PURPOSE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary Odongo Odoyo With Odongo Odoyo A journey of a thousand miles starts with one step, so they say;this was and is the dream of one young man l met recently who has been longing to enter into the world of entrepreneurship, Emmanuel William, the founder of 3L-Technology operating under the 3L- General Trading and Investment Company Limited.  His ambition like all young South Sudanese is to build a formidable economic background for today and future well-being of the mother-land.Indeed armed with this ambition, William enters into the world...
error: Content is protected !!