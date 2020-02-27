ARMS AU agenda to silence guns succeeds

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) boasted that the African Union campaign to silence guns in Africa by 2020 was being achieved in South Sudan.

This statement came days after Dr. Riek Machar leader of Sudan People’s Liberation Army/Movement in Opposition was sworn in as the First Vice President according to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

Addressing the press on Tuesday, IGAD Special Envoy for South Sudan Dr. Ismail Wais said South Sudan enjoyed now more than before and session hostile agreements that gun are silence.

He stressed that through the Rome Declaration and African slogan of silencing the guns by 2020 indicates not only the momentum but also becoming a reality in the Republic of South Sudan.

Dr. Wais disclosed that after the formation of the coalition government of national unity the role of IGAD was to give the voices in the regional and international levels and support the new government to discharge all the services that people of South Sudan need.

He said they would ensure that the agreement was implemented according to the spirit and the letters of the 2018 agreement.

The IGAD Envoy said the regional bloc was determined to stay in the country and follows peace process with the people of South Sudan throughout the transitional period.

“Let us keep necessary time and be patient with the leaders so that they can come up with very solid and very strong cabinets that could safe this country for the coming three years,” Dr. Wais said.

“I know that there are lots of activities going on within the political parties, negotiations are going on but let us give necessary time to them so that they can come up with the list of cabinets as soon as possible let us not rush and put them into pressure,” he stressed.

It is important to know that since the non-signatory decided to other group not to be a part of agreement

He said IGAD was still engaging with the hold-out groups saying the regional organization was determine not to let anyone behind.

Earlier the hold-out group dubbed as South Sudan Opposition Movement Alliance (SSOMA) signed Rome Declaration that would make them to become part of Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM).