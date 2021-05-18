ARMED Youth overrun police station

By Mabor Riak Magok

Armed youth overrun a Police post in Pacong Payam of Rumbek East County in Lakes State wounding five officers before capturing four Ak47 and a PKM yesterday.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs who is also the acting Minister of Information and Communication in Lakes State, Stephen Mathiang Deng Monydit said that the motive was a revenge attack.

Minister Deng said the armed youth had been deterred by the security forces sent by Rumbek East CountyCommissioner.

He said the wounded officers were under treatment at Rumbek State hospital.

The official urgedthe armed youth to allow people to cultivate and cease revenge attacks which had been going on for years.

RumbekPolice Spokesperson Elijah Mabor Makuac said, they haddispatched security forces after learning the plan attack of the rowdy youth.

Lakes State has been marred with persistent inter-communal violence which has claimed many lives due to the present of firearms in the hands of the civilians.