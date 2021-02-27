Armed youth claims live

By Mabor Riak Magok

An unidentified armed youth attack Among-piny Payam Rumbek Central County, authorities in Rumbek, Lakes state said on Thursday.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, the deputy Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General, Makur Dak blamed neighboring Unity State armed youth for carrying out the attack which left twopeople dead and one wounded.

“We have deployed eight (8) police personnel in Among-pinyPayam to provide adequate security which is their mandate. But I am currently in the field and we shall provide security patrol along the main road between Among-piny and Rumbek East County,”said Gen. Dak.

Dak appealed to neighboring communities of Unity State particularly Panyijar County to cease from cattle rustling and consider peace.

The paramount Chief of Among-piny Payam, Sultan Jul Machok appealed to Lakes State authority after deployingpolice force to protect the people’slives and their properties.

“My people in Unity State border are very vulnerable.There are no enough police forces deployed there. So I am appealing for help from Lakes State government to deploy enough security forces in Among-piny Payam,”Chief Machok appealed.

The executive chief of Among-piny Payam, Mawat Mangar Gurke confirmed the incident saying several attacks earlier have been carried by armed youth from neighboring counties of Panyijar in Unity State and sometimes neighboring Yirol East and West.