Armed youth attack PHCC in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

Suspected armed youth from Pakam community in Rumbek have attacked Malek Primary Health Care Center (PHCC) on Saturday.

According to the sources on ground, the attackers killed a doctor working in the facility and emptied drugs store.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in the area, an elder from Rup community Manyiel Makuac claimed that the attackers were from Pakam community.

“The person killed was a medical Doctor in Malek PHCC. They later burnt him into ashes,” Makuac said.

He said the armed youth looted properties belonging to community in the area living the residents with empty hands.

The Executive Director of defunct Malek County of Rumbek Central of Lakes State William Machar Chol said women, children and elderly people were in dire needs of assistance and protection.

“I have reported to the UNMISS Head Office in Rumbek Khaume and the state Government Secretary General over the dire situation in Malek. They have responded very positively that they will go and assess the area of Malek territory on Wednesday,” Chol said.

He appeals to Lakes State government and UNMISS to urgently deploy peace keepers temporarily to create a safe haven for the protection of lives of vulnerable children, women and elderly people.

The doctor at Malek PHCC who was shot dead has been burnt to ashes by the attackers according to sources on ground.

The intercommunal violence that started in 2015 within the Pakam community have left hundreds of people dead and many others displaced.