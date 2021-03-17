jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021
Armed robber sentenced to death

By Deng Ghai Deng

A court in Bor Jonglei state sentenced one armed robber to death by hanging and another to 7 years in prison after they were found guilty of murder.

Announcing the verdict on Monday, Jonglei State High Court presiding Judge John Yel, said Goor Deng Anyang and Kuol Mayen Kuany were convicted for murder of Dhieu Mabior.

 “Based on the evidences and documents that have been presented before this court, the two accused Goor Deng and Kuol Mayen are convicted under section 206 penal code act 2008. And the third accused Makuei Jool to be set free as from today. The court sentenced the first convict Goor Deng to death, to be hanged by neck and the second convict Juvenile Kuol Meyen to be sent to the reformatory,”Judge Yel Said.

Judge Yel said the first convict Goor Deng Anyang who is sentenced to death shall be sent to Juba main prison to wait for the execution and the second convict Juvenile 16-year-old Kuol Mayen shall be sent to juvenile reformatory Center in Juba to serve his jail term there and shall then be sent to the main prison after he turned 18 years old.

Majok Mabior, the brother to the victim welcomed the court ruling and saying, “The ruling is okay and I am thankful to the law for doing what I wanted,” Mr. Mabior said.

 Convict Goor Deng Anyang said the ruling was not fair saying he will appeal the case in the Juba based court of appeal.

“There is no strong evidence that shows I killed the person. There is no video or photos showing that I was the one. So, the ruling is not fair. I am planning to appeal,” Goor said

Judge Yel said the decease Dhieu Mabior was attacked by group of armed young men and beaten to death with metal stick, machetes and knifes in block 3 in march last year.

