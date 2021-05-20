Armed raiders claim lives in Yirol

By Mabor Riak Magok

Atleast two peoplewere killed by armed youth raiders alleged to be from Panyajar County of Unity State as they attempted to raid cattle in Yirol East County of Lakes State on Monday.

The youth leader in Adior Payam of Yirol East County Yohana Dhieu Manyang told Juba Monitor that calmhas returned to the area.

The minister of information and communication in Unity State, Hon Makuei denied the attack by the armed youth from his State.

“What I heard on Radio is that the youth from Yirol East county fought each other. So, I have not verified well and in Panyajar county,there is no network to communicate with county authorities. People used Thuraya phones. So, I am not aware of what happenedd,” said Makuei.

The Minister said the plan of the State government wasto repatriate the flood internal displaced community who are camping in Yirol back to Unity state.

Attempt to reach commissioner of Yirol East County for comment was futile.