jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, February 24th, 2021
HomeNewsArmed herders cause insecurity
News

Armed herders cause insecurity

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Rofina Teteng

A cleric has called on the Central Equatoria state government to intervene on the issue of cattle keepers in Kajokeji areas saying the cattle keepers pose security threat.

The Rt. Rev. Bishop Emmanuel Murye of Kajokeji Diocese made the appeal over the weekend while addressing mourners at the funeral of late Mary Kiden Kimbo in Kajokeji County.

In his statement, Bishop Murye said the natives of Kajokeji are ready to cultivate but the presence of armed cattle keepers poses security threat in the area.

“They are ready for development and also to cultivate but they can’t have a room since the cattle keepers are fully armed with the guns. We are one of the counties that had participated in voting the President of South Sudan. Now we are abandoned because we have seen people in the bushes with the guns taking care of cattle, we don’t know who these people are,” he said.

“Is he aware that there are people in Kajokeji with guns or not? There is need to have the cattle reared with sticks not guns,” he added.

The bishop continued that “On behalf of Kajokeji people, our message to H.E President Salva Kiir Mayardit is that he should take action because we love him and we want to cultivate because agriculture is the backbone of the country like what late Kimbo started. Supporting the women, even if another Mary comes, where will they cultivate?”

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the defunct Kangapo county member of RRC secretary Santino Golyan said the presence of cattle poses key threat to the return of the displaced people. Many had returned but due to presence of the cattle, they have to return to the refugee camps.

He added that they earlier had several meetings and engagement with the cattle keepers and other organizations but has not yielded any fruit.

You Might Also Like

News

Refugees to benefit from business grant

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Gaaniko Samson Jerry    Refugees in Uganda Rhino Refugee camp and the host communities will benefit from the Grant Capital business supported by International Labour Organization (ILO). The initiative aimed at reducing the negative impact posed by Covid-19 pandemic that has led to the collapse of several businesses in Uganda as well as the refugee’s business community. The program will be implemented by the Federation of Small and Medium Sized Enterprises Uganda (FSME) which has identified 100 business entities in Rhino Refugee camp to benefit from a grant capital...
News

PROTECTION-UN peacekeepers seek asylum

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Okan Thomas Onyango/James Atem Kuir Fifteen (15) out of 169 Ethiopian peacekeepers that were scheduled to return home and who refused to board a flight home at Juba International Airport earlier this week remained behind seeking asylum. On Monday, well-placed sources told Juba Monitor that a brawl broke out among Ethiopian troops when some declined to board flight back home, paralyzing operations at the airport before UN officials intervened and defused the confrontation. The 15 personnel said to be mostly of Tigrayan origin are part of Ethiopian peacekeeping troops...
error: Content is protected !!