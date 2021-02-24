Armed herders cause insecurity

By Rofina Teteng

A cleric has called on the Central Equatoria state government to intervene on the issue of cattle keepers in Kajokeji areas saying the cattle keepers pose security threat.

The Rt. Rev. Bishop Emmanuel Murye of Kajokeji Diocese made the appeal over the weekend while addressing mourners at the funeral of late Mary Kiden Kimbo in Kajokeji County.

In his statement, Bishop Murye said the natives of Kajokeji are ready to cultivate but the presence of armed cattle keepers poses security threat in the area.

“They are ready for development and also to cultivate but they can’t have a room since the cattle keepers are fully armed with the guns. We are one of the counties that had participated in voting the President of South Sudan. Now we are abandoned because we have seen people in the bushes with the guns taking care of cattle, we don’t know who these people are,” he said.

“Is he aware that there are people in Kajokeji with guns or not? There is need to have the cattle reared with sticks not guns,” he added.

The bishop continued that “On behalf of Kajokeji people, our message to H.E President Salva Kiir Mayardit is that he should take action because we love him and we want to cultivate because agriculture is the backbone of the country like what late Kimbo started. Supporting the women, even if another Mary comes, where will they cultivate?”

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the defunct Kangapo county member of RRC secretary Santino Golyan said the presence of cattle poses key threat to the return of the displaced people. Many had returned but due to presence of the cattle, they have to return to the refugee camps.

He added that they earlier had several meetings and engagement with the cattle keepers and other organizations but has not yielded any fruit.