Armed bandits killed five civilians near Yei Town

By John Agok

At least five people have been killed in Mugwo Payam of Central Equatoria State, the Commissioner of Yei River County told media on Thursday Morning.

Armed bandits reportedly attacked civilians returning home from the market on Wednesday evening in Payawa area nigh Yei town.

Commissioner Cyrus told media that the bandits rounded up the civilians and shot them randomly.

“Yesterday at Payawa 11 miles from Yei town, while people were returning from market,the armed group ambushed the civilians and then shot at them. Five were shot dead and two injured,” he said.

The wounded were said to be recovering at Yei Civil Hospital.

Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus added that security forces have been deployed in the area to investigate the incident.

No one has claimed responsibility for the barbaric lash out.

According to UN Human Rights Council, the presence of armed rebel groups in the areas of Central Equatoria State has continued to cause havoc on the civilian population.

It stated that the sustained attacks on numerous villages resulting in significant numbers of deaths, rapes, destruction, and looting of properties, leaving civilians with no alternative but to flee across the border to Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.