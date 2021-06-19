jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, June 19th, 2021
Editorial

ARE FIRING SQUAD ACTS WITHIN THE LAW

An individual cannot be the prosecutor, the jury and judge to sentence a fellow human being to death by firing squad. The law of the land is very clear that a suspect or offender must be given opportunity and chance to be tried in a competent court for judgment to be reach. This is the law as enshrined in the governing constitution which should not be applied selectively whatever the offence. It is against human rights to decide the fate of a fellow human being without giving enough time for one’s defense. Report from Rumbek East County in Lakes State informed the country that the area commissioner, Mapuor Malek Malual had directed the firing squad to eliminate a suspect identified as Subit Marol who was handed over by relatives after being involved in series of crime including the killing of a woman and her son. Indeed the killing of the woman and her son is a capital offence which can only receive proper attention and sentence in court of law. Not by being handed over and being shot to death without proper legal trial by a competent court. Even if the commissioner has some legal understanding there is no law that would allow him to do this. Hopefully, the suspect was tried and found guilty by law courts before facing the firing squad. This compared to using draconian and barbaric method of running the affairs of the general public and to provide effective service delivery as required by the laws. Whoever takes the laws into his/her hands without following the laid down procedure commits an offence punishable. Even if the suspect was a renowned criminal, it should be the prerogative of police and the court to arrest, judge and sentence an offender who is innocent until proven guilty by law.

