Thursday, March 24th, 2022
A foot for thought

Are elections possible in 2023?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

This question was asked due to information published in the newspapers saying that “African Union and other key players are in Juba to access and engage stakeholders concerning the preparation for a permanent constitution-making process that would lead to free and fair elections next year“.

The follow-up being made by African Union is okay, on the side of the citizens and some stakeholders, there were no problems. The challenges are with some political parties. Last year when President Salva Kiir Mayardit said South Sudan will hold its elections in 2023, on the other hand, the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar said, it is not possible for the country to have elections in 2023. One of the reasons he said was that we need refugees in the neighboring countries to participate in the elections. The process for their repatriation needs time.

People discussed the ideas of two leaders, some stood with president Kiir and others with Dr. Machar based on the reasons given by them. I wish African Union and other partners should resolve the ideas of two leaders for peaceful elections in the country.

If they were given an order to implement what was suggested in the Revitalized Peace Agreement,is it going as expected?  In the end, the people of South Sudan need free and fair elections, peace, and stability in the country.   Still, before elections, there are many things that need to be conducted, like the population in ten states. Training of members who are going to conduct elections, training of journalists who will cover elections in all parts of the country, preparations of political parties and other people who are very important during the period of elections.

These need time table to be drawn, for example, from April to June, what activities are to be done. Currently, we are ending March which remains are nine months for the year to end.

Every progress needs good plans and commitments, otherwise, talking without action, the year will end without doing anything and people would continue talking of the same agenda.

May God bless us all.

A foot for thought

SPLM-IO boycotts ceasefire meeting

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor In the report published yesterday in the newspaper, it said that Sudan People's Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO} boycotted the meeting organized by the Ceasefire Monitoring body. The reason given was that the forces of SPLM-IO were attacked by SSPDF which is why they refused to attend the meeting.  It was unfortunate to hear about such kind of situation which led to the failure of a meeting that was going to produce fruitful results for the welfare of this country. We cannot continue fighting...
A foot for thought

Sports premises in the areas are important

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday the Ministry of Youth and Sports called for the immediate evacuation of sports premises by illegal occupation. It was a very important call from the Minister; I hope those who occupied sports premises in the areas within Juba must evacuate. This is not the first time such a call was made in public places to those who occupied the premises. The question is what could happen to the spaces that had been used by churches, are those to be evacuated or it...
A foot for thought

Summary of the week

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Summary of the week is what had happened to you within this week and beyond. It could be a good or bad week for you based on what you went through. The common activities of the week for many people are death cases, sicknesses and others. It would be your good luck if you didn't go through a tough situation. All the ways go to Rome with the week and the activities that had happened to each and every one. For me is...
A foot for thought

Who is your master?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question has many answers; you can understand it ina way that who is your master in the place of work, in the country, and elsewhere. Who is your master at the end of the world? Here I mean when you die, who is responsible for your souls.  Many people have big positions in the country and have power to do whatever they want to do to others. But put in mind that there is somebody bigger than you in the world. Who...
