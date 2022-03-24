Are elections possible in 2023?

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

This question was asked due to information published in the newspapers saying that “African Union and other key players are in Juba to access and engage stakeholders concerning the preparation for a permanent constitution-making process that would lead to free and fair elections next year“.

The follow-up being made by African Union is okay, on the side of the citizens and some stakeholders, there were no problems. The challenges are with some political parties. Last year when President Salva Kiir Mayardit said South Sudan will hold its elections in 2023, on the other hand, the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar said, it is not possible for the country to have elections in 2023. One of the reasons he said was that we need refugees in the neighboring countries to participate in the elections. The process for their repatriation needs time.

People discussed the ideas of two leaders, some stood with president Kiir and others with Dr. Machar based on the reasons given by them. I wish African Union and other partners should resolve the ideas of two leaders for peaceful elections in the country.

If they were given an order to implement what was suggested in the Revitalized Peace Agreement,is it going as expected? In the end, the people of South Sudan need free and fair elections, peace, and stability in the country. Still, before elections, there are many things that need to be conducted, like the population in ten states. Training of members who are going to conduct elections, training of journalists who will cover elections in all parts of the country, preparations of political parties and other people who are very important during the period of elections.

These need time table to be drawn, for example, from April to June, what activities are to be done. Currently, we are ending March which remains are nine months for the year to end.

Every progress needs good plans and commitments, otherwise, talking without action, the year will end without doing anything and people would continue talking of the same agenda.

May God bless us all.