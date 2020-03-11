jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
HomeNewsArchbishop Lukudu calls for calm in Church
News

Archbishop Lukudu calls for calm in Church

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Opio Jackson

Archbishop emeritus Paulino Lukudu Loro has called for calm and restraint from violence and hostility in the Church.

This comes after the violence that took place on Sunday at Saint Theresa’s Cathedral Kotor after the announcement for the installation of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as new Archbishop of Juba Archdiocese.

Addressing the press at his residence in Juba yesterday, Lukudu who doubled as the Apostolic Administrator said he was saddened by the news of the incident that happened on Sunday at St Theresa’s Parish Kator.

“I urge all the diocesan priests, religious and faithful of the Catholic archdiocese of Juba to refrain from violent activities and detest from violent threats,” he said.

“We should all work together toward unifying our faithful and we must avoid divisive politics and reckless utterance which lead to animosity and violence,” Lukudu stressed.

On Sunda,y security forces intervened in Kator Church after a violence broke out over the disagreement on the installation of Stephen Ameyu. The churchgoers who divided themselves into groups threw stones at each other, an act which left one priest injured.  

However, they were met with police and soldiers deployed to stop them. The armed security forces surrounded Saint Therese’s Parish and quelled down the violence.

There has been persistent resistance by some indigenous people of the Archdiocese of Juba to the appointment of Stephen Ameyu by Pope Francis. Last year after a group of three priests and five laymen wrote to the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples protesting the appointment of Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as Archbishop. The group said they were indigenous and represent “the majority of concerned people of the Archdiocese.”

When asked to confirm whether true or not, the allegations levied against Stephen by some priests and laity, Archbishop Lukudu said he has no knowledge about the moral life of Stephen Ameyu and has nothing to say about the allegations.

However, Lukudu said based on his faith and obedience to the Holy See, he has no objection to the appointment of Stephen Ameyu by Pope Francis. 

The Holy See has fixed March 22, 2020 as the date for installing Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla as the Archbishop of Juba.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

SILENCE On ministerial appointments worrying

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Manyuon Mayen Manyuon and Nema Juma Edmund Yakani The silence by the parties on the appointment of the ministers and State Governors begs questions about the fate of the formation of the Unity Government. Two civil society organizations and a women’s representative yesterday expressed concern over the delayed appointments and claimed the country was put on hold of essential services to the people who were anxiously waiting for the completion of the unity government formation. Rajab Mohandis, Executive Director of the Organization for Responsive Governance (ORG) and Edmund Yakani,...
News

It’s time for action-Nunu tells women

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kidega Livingstone The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) Acting Secretary General Jema Nunu Kumba has challenged her fellow women not to be intimated by men and continue to demand for their rights. She said women have continued to face challenges since the struggle for the independence and after the war broke out in the country in 2013. Speaking during International Women’s Day celebration under the theme “each for equal to implement 35 per cent for Affirmative action for peace and development” Nunu said that women should be ready to...
News

Repair of Juba Bridge to be completed within 30 days

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang The renovation of Juba Bridge is set to be completed in about 30 days, the Site Advisor for Mabey Bride has confirmed Since last year, part of the bridge was closed due to damage on parts of super structure holding the bride. Alan Pearson, the Site Advisor of Mabey Bride-the company rehabilitating the bridge told Juba Monitor that the work on the bridge was progressing well and said would be completed as soon as possible. He said they were currently dismantling the parts that were bending...
News

Madi community, IDPs reconciled

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kabaka Quintous Madi community of Nimule, internally displaced persons and the soldiers in Pageri of Eastern Equatoria State have reconciled to live together. The resolution came during a three-day peace forum that concluded on Friday last week and funded by the government of the United Kingdom. The forum was meant to finding a lasting solution to the challenges facing the locals, the IDPs and support the return of the refugees. Indigenous people in Pageri have frequently accused the IDPs for forcefully occupying their houses and also faulted soldiers for...
error: Content is protected !!