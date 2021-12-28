Archbishop calls on citizens to shun culture of revenge killings

By William Madouk Garang

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS) Dr. Justin Badi Arama has called on the citizens to forgive, reconcile and shun the culture of revenge killings across the country.

Inter-communal violence and revenge killings in parts of the country have continued to claim lives of hundreds of people and this year’s floods have further worsened living conditions for millions of South Sudanese.

Furthermore, protracted conflict has devastated the country and sent more than a third of the population, an estimation of 4 million, to seek refuge in Protection of Civilian Sites (PoCS) in South Sudan and in neighbouring countries.

During his Christmas massage, the ECSS Primate, Dr. Justin BadiArama, urged congregations and the South Sudanese at large to shun revenge killings and embrace one another as brothers and sisters in Christ.

“May the joy of Christmas empower us to move from darkness to light, from violence to peace, and from bitterness to betterness with love towards ourselves, our neighbors and our beloved country South Sudan,” Arama said.

“In our culture, some people describe it as the culture of revenge, know that this is the moment of peace, the moment of caring for one another, not time for revenge, he added.

The religious leader added that “now is the time to care for one another and to share live as one big family with joy, especially in Christmas season and the New Year.”

In his sermon, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, Stephen Ameyu MartinMulla said that believers should emulate the Christ’s live and respect one another regardless of tribes and clans.

“So, my dear brothers and sisters; Jesus came as the light of all the people; all of us are entitled to this happiness, all of us are entitled to joy, all of us are entitled to peace. How much do we work for peace? How much have I worked for peace, and each one of you?” Martin said.

“When Jesus Christ came into this world, the world of darkness, the world of sins, the world of raiding, the world of unknown gunmen, He came in order to give permanent light to people,” he added.

After Christmas prayers, Juba Monitor had a sideline interview with some members of congregations who extended their best wishes and yearnings for peace.

Jacob Chol requested both the President and First Vice President to bring lasting peace and repatriate internally displaced persons as well as refugees back to their homes.

Michael Tapeng said “I wish everyone a merry Christmas and happy New Year. I wish the year 2022 will be the most blessed year with full of joy and happiness.”

Brother Moses Julius said “this Christmas time actually, we need to celebrate it very well and we need to have the heart of forgiveness because forgiveness is the most thing that we need in this Christmas period and then I wish everybody a happy New year 2022, may God bless each one of you.”

Mama Joice said “we are longing for peace and may all the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ be with us.”