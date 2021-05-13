ARC to complete Juba –Bor road within three months

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Africa Resource Corporation(ARC) has promised to complete Juba- Bor road within thenext three months.

Juba – Bor, have 90 percent foreigner’s staff working according to theAssociation of South Sudan Contractors Union who visited Juba- Bor roads on Tuesday to see a work of AfricaResource Corporation in the country since Company started work in 2019 on roads.

According to ARC Project Manager Watchara Swayp rakhon, the first delay was due to resources to speed up.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, ARC Project Manager Watchara said they are working on how to support the country in future.

“Currently we have remain with around 105 kilo meters to reach Bor but I believe for next three to four months. I am quite sure we are going to complete the construction but the concern will be too much rain during the work,”Swayprakhon said.

Lemi Stephen James, one of Sub contractor for Point Investment Company Limited said Point Investment Company is dealing with national staff and they hire trucks from other companies, they have nine civil engineers and three surveyors.

This is the first time for a team of Association of South Sudan Contractors Union to come in.

“Point Investment Company limited is the first company that came in and start the project with ARC in September 2019 to date. As local company we are also representing so many companies that are not getting chance to work here but when we do better it will also give chance to many that will joint us. We want to appreciate ARC for giving us the opportunity to apply a skills that we have as nationals because this is our country and we feel to participate in all the development that happening in the nations.”

He added that most of the people who got a chance to work with this project look the negative part of the project. Some of them take pictures and the said it is like this but when you come on ground to see the work that was done by ARC you will be happy. ARC gave them a trust.”

He revealed that they issue of cash follow could not let the work to go quickly but I believe if money was there, we would have finished they work but since money come after three to four monthsmade it difficult at time for us to meet deadline.

However, the Chairman for Association of South Sudan Contractors Union Malish Martin Joseph said the mission is to encourage local contractors although there are challenges that are facing them but they are doing good work.

“The Association of South Sudan Contractors Union have experience when Presidency made public declaration that they are using oil money forinfrastructure development in the country,we want to see whetherit is relevant given the nature of projects.And if it is belowwe suggest that 30, 000 barrels per day should be increasedto 60,000 barrels so that the infrastructurework should not affected,”

He added that Association want to see whether thepeople are doingtheir work according to the relevant laws such as procurement Act, because South Sudan laws provide a room for foreigners and nationals to participate in nation building.

In South Sudan, Africa Resource Corporation (ARC) is the main company that delivering high quality projects.The company possess state of the art construction and engineering solutions supported by a dedicated team of innovative professional engineers from Thailand and within the East and Central African region who uphold the value of delivering successful project.