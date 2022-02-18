ARC discusses starting road construction in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Africa Resource cooperation a national company entrusted with the construction of Juba-Yei and Yei Kaya highway on Tuesday met and conducted a consultative meeting with the stakeholders of Yei River County.

The meeting aims at finding public opinion on community acceptance and the effects road construction will incur on the citizens.

It also aims at opening grounds for smooth construction of the road with available human resources and materials to be availed by the traditional leaders.

Speaking during the event, Africa Resource cooperation or ARC Program coordinator in Yei, Juma David Augustine assures the citizens of the longevity of the road.

He appeals for cooperation from the stakeholders for the successful completion of the project.

“This project will be called Juba-Yei-Kaya high way project and I want to thank God that our long-awaited call has been answered. If there is any complain the county has on the opening of the highway, you have the right to raise,” reminds Juma David

Yei paramount chief Joseph Brown Lomuse asks the community to work cooperatively with the construction company.

He stresses that the road might incur losses on the people but urges for cooperation if plantations and buildings falls along the demarcation.

“Roads are very important for the development of a country, therefore let the community be patient and cooperate with the company in case of any loses that will be incurred during the opening of the road,” advises the paramount chief.

Meanwhile, Yei River County Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa calls on the citizens in Yei to support the road construction.

He appeals for the defense of the road construction from anti-development elements.

“Don’t let anyone interfere and interrupt the construction of the road because it will spoil the future of our generation. It is your responsibility to ensure that no one interrupts the construction of the highway. We should not compromise anyone to interfere with the project for personal interest.

Juba-Yei-Kaya Road construction is a national government initiative to enable the movement of goods and service as well as to put infrastructure in place and to improve the standard of living of the citizens.

The Sixty metre radius road is 218 kilometers under African Resource cooperation project with nine other national subcontractors.