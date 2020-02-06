jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, February 7th, 2020
Arbitration proposal meant to jeopardize Sovereignty

By: Bullen Bala Alexander

David Mabuza’s proposal to refer the deadlock on the number of states to an arbitration proposal was meant to jeopardize the sovereignty of the country which will never be accepted, the leader of the Other Political Parties has said.

The parties are yet to agree on the number of states and boundaries ahead of the looming formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity on 22nd February 2020.

Last month’s proposal by the South African vice President David Mabuza to refer the impasse on the state to an arbitration court was rejected by the parties to the agreement.

In another attempt to break the deadlock, the AU and IGAD envoys have been consulting with the stakeholders on the Number of States, including the OPP.

President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar are expected to meet on the sideline of the AU summit slated for February 8, 2020.

Peter Mayen Majongdit, who is also the chairman of Umbrella of political parties said the issue of the states should be referred to the people during permanent constitution process where every citizen will have opportunity to participate.

“Our position as OPP is very clear that any process that tempers, hampers or affects the sovereignty of our country will not be accepted, because we are talking about internal boundaries not external boundaries,” he said in an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday.

“We are a sovereign and independent country and therefore any outside decisions which will not involve the people of South Sudan and that does not involve the grassroots is unacceptable,” he said.

Mayen proposed that the revitalized unity government be formed on the current 32 states then the issue will be moved to the permanent constitution amendment, which will then be citizen participatory.

“Because we the parties have already disagreed, and we cannot accept outsider’s solutions to affect the sovereignty of our country and therefore we return the issue back to the people to decide,” he insisted.

He said the issue is not about number of states but is about boundaries.

He said a technical non-political and independent boundary commission be established after the formation of the Unity Government to tackle the issue.

“Then boundary commissioners will be the one having authorities or the power to if it is necessary to have 32 states or 21 states to come together and its recommendation if it is necessary to separate other states,” Mayen said.

“It is us the politicians that are fueling up the issue of boundaries but if it is left to the mere civilians, the people at the grass roots, it will be easy game because they really know who are they are and where they belong to.”

