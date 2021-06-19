jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, June 19th, 2021
HomeNewsARAB-League Bright Star off to Qatar
News

ARAB-League Bright Star off to Qatar

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By John Agok

South Sudan National Football team the Bright Star yesterday traveled via Egypt to Qatar and will play their match against Jordan on June 21 in the preliminary matches before the actual tournament in November.

Bright Star is scheduled to play Jordanian national team in a FIFA Arab Cup qualifying match on June 21 with the winner earning a spot in Group C and moving on to group playing in early December.

The National team will be playing that one match in Qatar and if they win against Jordan, Bright Star will qualify for the tournament in November. Joseph Archangelo Apio the Deputy Secretary General of South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) told Juba Monitor while accompanying the team at the Juba International Airport (JIA).

“We are very optimistic that Brightstar will win this match against Jordan and qualify for the Tournament this coming December”, he said.

Archangelo appreciated the arrival of goal keeper from France after he underwent a technical test prior to joining the French club soon.

“We welcome goalkeeper Mr. Majak Mawith which boosted the moral of final squad now and he will soon be joining one of the club in France. Mawith went for technical test for fitness priorto signing a contract with any ofthe  three potential club in Europe”, he added.

You Might Also Like

News

S. Soudanese students struggle to rescue their colleague life

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Martin Manyiel South Sudanese students in Kampala are struggling to rescue the life of their colleague who went insane. Gabriel Kucdit, a student who is studying Theology has been affected by mental illness and needs immediate medical attention. Before coming to Namungogo seminary to pursue his master's degree in theology, Kucdit completed both his diploma and bachelor's degree in philosophy in Kenya. He aspired to become a priest after his master degree and after fulfilling the requirements as dictated by the Roman Catholic Church doctrine but sadly something went...
error: Content is protected !!