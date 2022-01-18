jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, January 18th, 2022
HomeA foot for thoughtAppreciations
A foot for thought

Appreciations

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers of Juba Monitor, once again happy New Year to you all. I hope you are doing well after coming back from New Year Holidays. I did not write for some days, some of you were asking why I was not writing, it was not for bad. I have taken a short break and now I am back. Thank you for following me, I hope we can do well this year as many people predicted it a year of peace and development.

However, there were many things that went wrong last year; we need to put them right this year. As human beings, I know we are not hundred per cent, but to some extent, we have been struggling to do something good for this country. That is why the country remained sovereign. For me, this year has started with good things including appreciation from people who were reading Juba Monitor and getting updated information. The last recognition was yesterday from the Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga. He gave me a book by the title,” GLOBAL COMPARATIVE TAXATION With South Sudan as the Epicentre”. It was given to me as a gift for a long and effective contribution to South Sudan and the world. I am happy about his recognition as the author of the book.

The book will be advertised in the newspaper in the coming days, I wish many people will buy and understand the content of it. According to Dr. Igga, this book is number 10.  He has already left a legacy in this country by writing those 10 books of different types. It was not only that but there were many appreciations I received from people whom I didn’t include their names here. I thank all of them for encouraging me to lead this newspaper with quality information.

I hope we can do better and improve more in what we have been doing last year. It was not easy to manage a newspaper in a situation where there were a lot of challenges. I hope this year Juba Monitor would cover events in the states that had been having a lot of clashes and circulate copies of the newspapers to all 10 states.

This will happen if there is good security in those states.

May God bless us all. 

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Sudan’s situation needs support

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday, it was reported in the newspaper that South Sudanese who are living in Khartoum were worrying about the current situation. The report further said many South Sudanese were tortured and beaten by the nationals. The reason for beating them was not clear according to the information published in the newspaper.  The violence done to them has given them fear, especially women. It was not their false to go to Khartoum as they were looking for safety during those years of conflict in...
A foot for thought

Conditions of hospitals in Juba

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor These days, there were a lot of people who died of different kinds of diseases, some were killed,while others had accidents during Christmas and New Year holidays. I don’t know how many people died in the Christmas and New Year period of times. If you want to know the data of the dead and injured people, you can get them in the hospitals and police stations. The point here was the condition of hospitals to accommodate sick people and space for keeping dead...
A foot for thought

Welcome to 2022

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Dear readers of Juba Monitor and entire people of South Sudan, happy New Year 2022 to you all. I am sure everybody is happy for reaching to this year; we need to thank God for His protection to us in 2021, and expecting Him to continue protecting us until next year. There were many people who didn’t reach this year, others died after 12:00 PM on that night. May God rest their souls in eternal peace. It is because everything was in the...
A foot for thought

What is wrong with South Sudanese politicians?

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor This question goes to all politicians and political parties, especially for those who were in the bush fighting and killing themselves.  The issue of fighting is becoming too much in the country among people of different tribes.  I was wondering when I heard that clashes erupted between the Sudan People’s Liberation Army In Opposition (SPLM-IO}  under the forces of the First Vice President, Dr. RiekMachar and those allied to the Kitgwang  Faction led by  General  Simon  Gatwech  Dual. According to the report published...
error: Content is protected !!