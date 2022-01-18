Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Dear readers of Juba Monitor, once again happy New Year to you all. I hope you are doing well after coming back from New Year Holidays. I did not write for some days, some of you were asking why I was not writing, it was not for bad. I have taken a short break and now I am back. Thank you for following me, I hope we can do well this year as many people predicted it a year of peace and development.

However, there were many things that went wrong last year; we need to put them right this year. As human beings, I know we are not hundred per cent, but to some extent, we have been struggling to do something good for this country. That is why the country remained sovereign. For me, this year has started with good things including appreciation from people who were reading Juba Monitor and getting updated information. The last recognition was yesterday from the Vice President for Economic Cluster Dr. James Wani Igga. He gave me a book by the title,” GLOBAL COMPARATIVE TAXATION With South Sudan as the Epicentre”. It was given to me as a gift for a long and effective contribution to South Sudan and the world. I am happy about his recognition as the author of the book.

The book will be advertised in the newspaper in the coming days, I wish many people will buy and understand the content of it. According to Dr. Igga, this book is number 10. He has already left a legacy in this country by writing those 10 books of different types. It was not only that but there were many appreciations I received from people whom I didn’t include their names here. I thank all of them for encouraging me to lead this newspaper with quality information.

I hope we can do better and improve more in what we have been doing last year. It was not easy to manage a newspaper in a situation where there were a lot of challenges. I hope this year Juba Monitor would cover events in the states that had been having a lot of clashes and circulate copies of the newspapers to all 10 states.

This will happen if there is good security in those states.

May God bless us all.