Appreciation to Indian Ambassador

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

I would like to take this opportunity to appreciate the Indian Ambassador to South Sudan H.E Moorthy A. for being friendly to media houses in South Sudan. Last week, he came to Juba Monitor to say bye and also appreciated the work of Juba Monitor for events coverage at the Embassy within the period he was in South Sudan as Ambassador. Currently, his term has come to an end and will be going back to India and another Ambassador is coming to replace him.

I think he is not only friendly to media but also had supported government of South Sudan in many projects. He made some developments in South Sudan with support from Indian government. Ambassador traveled to some states to see the condition of people in those states during critical time.

Through Ambassador, Indian government had trained many South Sudanese in different fields like Agriculture, media and others. If not because of Coronavirus Pandemic, many people would have benefited from learning in India. However, India is one of the countries which have good health facilities, where many South Sudanese go to get treatment.

I hope the coming Ambassador would take from where Moorthy had left and would fulfill what was not implemented by him due to other factors in the country and globally. Ambassador Moorthy is one of those who were concern with the issue of Media in the country. He visited Juba Monitor several times in the old and new premises. I wish him save journey home. I Hope the coming Ambassador would be cooperative like him and others Ambassadors should have good cooperation with media in the country. I know Coronavirus Pandemic has affected many countries.For the rest of the last months,it had been badly in India. Many people died at different ages, I wish all the best to Ambassador Moorthy with his people in the country. May God cover them with His precise blood and the rest of the world.

It doesn’t mean that other Embassies are doing badly, but the character of India Ambassador is different. He is easy to meet and very simple man.

May God bless us all.