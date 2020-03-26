Appointment of women failed to reach 35 percent

By Kidega Livingstone

The South Sudan Women Peace and Security Monitoring and Advocacy Group said the government has failed to reach the 35 percent affirmative action for women.

In the statement extended to Juba Monitor, the leadership of the women group said women have been underrepresented.

“That does not show as it stands, women comprise approximately of 26 percent of cabinet ministers and 10 percent of deputy ministers falling short of the 35 percent affirmative action for women provided in the article 1.4.4 of the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” they said in the statement.

South Sudan Women Peace and Security Monitoring and Advocacy Group are the technical experts working on peace process to enhance women’s empowerment to bridge the gender gaps.

The group comprises of women from the diverse sectors that include professionals, political actors and civil society drawn from all levels.

Theresa Siricio said that the appointment of women ministers and one deputy President does not represent the spirit of full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

“We expect that these gaps be fulfilled with upcoming nomination and appointment for the women to be represented at all levels of government at not less than the 35 percent threshold as stipulated in the agreement,” said Siricio.

“We continue with our efforts to monitor and advocate to bridge the gender gaps at all levels and to enhance the empowerment of women,” she added.

They however praised Kiir for the confidence upon appointment of women as Vice President and Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

“We believe that peace the agreement is more sustainable with involvement of women in the strategic position,” she added.