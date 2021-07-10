Anywaa community celebrates Independence Day

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday Anywaa community in Juba celebrated the tenth Anniversary of South Sudan. The gathering was organized in Hai Cinema Anywaa Congregation Church to explain to the community the importance of Independence. The programme started with a word of prayer, giving thanks to God for protecting the people of South Sudan for the period of ten years.

They paid tribute to the leaders of Anywaa community who participated in the freedom of this country from the movement of Anya-nya One, up to the time South Sudan got its Independence. Leaders honoured were: Joseph Akon who was active during Anya-nya one movement with General Joseph Lagu. Prof, Paul AnadeOthow, was among those who participated also in Anya-nyaone struggling. Simon Mori Didamo Code: Commander GiloAgada, Ambassador Philip Obangwas in London during the movement of Anya-nya one, later he was appointed Deputy Governor of Upper Nile during the time of united Sudan and King AgadaAkway.

The above mentioned names some of them likewise participated in Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM} during those years, they can be remembered for life and not forgotten with what they had done in the country and beyond.

King AgadaAkway was honoured by the community for his good leadership. Currently his son King Akway is the one leading because of their recognition by the community members. It was good celebration to know prominent people in the community as part of history in the country.

It made history for the coming generation to know people who were in the movement from Anya-nya one up to the time of SPLM. The families of those heroes were also honoured during the celebration.

Without organizing such event, many people would not know who those heroes were. Pastor Philip Akway who presented Anywaa history said that Tenth Independence Anniversary had reflection of building Anywaa community. It had marked a long history of struggling and gave bright future of South Sudanese. It had shown the struggles of the first liberators and the result of Independence which was celebrated.

The struggle confused South Sudan and threaten permanent peace in the country. These challenges could lead to development or could destroyed the country if not handled with care. These include the role politicians played in different parts of the country.And Natural disaster like floods which have been problems in some areas.

On the other hand, President SalvaKiirMayarditassured the people of South Sudan and the world at large that there is no returning back to war. It is the expatiation of everyone to see that there is sustainable peace in the country.

May God bless us all.