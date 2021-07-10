jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, July 10th, 2021
HomeA foot for thoughtAnywaa community celebrates Independence Day
A foot for thought

Anywaa community celebrates Independence Day

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Yesterday Anywaa community in Juba celebrated the tenth Anniversary of South Sudan. The gathering was organized in Hai Cinema Anywaa Congregation Church to explain to the community the importance of Independence. The programme started with a word of prayer, giving thanks to God for protecting the people of South Sudan for the period of ten years.

They paid tribute to the leaders of Anywaa community who participated in the freedom of this country from the movement of Anya-nya One, up to the time South Sudan got its Independence. Leaders honoured were: Joseph Akon who was active during Anya-nya one movement with General Joseph Lagu.  Prof, Paul AnadeOthow, was among those who participated also in Anya-nyaone struggling. Simon Mori Didamo Code: Commander GiloAgada, Ambassador Philip Obangwas in London during the movement of Anya-nya one, later he was appointed Deputy Governor of Upper Nile during the time of united Sudan and King AgadaAkway.

The above mentioned names some of them likewise participated in Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM} during those years, they can be remembered for life and not forgotten with what they had done in the country and beyond.

King AgadaAkway was honoured by the community for his good leadership. Currently his son King Akway is the one leading  because of their recognition by the community members. It was good celebration to know prominent people in the community as part of history in the country.

It made history for the coming generation to know people who were in the movement from Anya-nya one up to the time of SPLM. The families of those heroes were also honoured during the celebration.

Without organizing such event, many people would not know who those heroes were. Pastor Philip Akway who presented Anywaa history said that Tenth Independence Anniversary had reflection of building Anywaa community.  It had marked a long history of struggling and gave bright future of South Sudanese. It had shown the struggles of the first liberators and the result of Independence which was celebrated.

The struggle confused South Sudan and threaten permanent peace in the country. These challenges could lead to development or could destroyed the country if not handled with care. These include the role politicians played in different parts of the country.And Natural disaster like floods which have been problems in some areas.

On the other hand, President SalvaKiirMayarditassured the people of South Sudan and the world at large that there is no returning back to war. It is the expatiation of everyone to see that there is sustainable peace in the country.

May God bless us all.

You Might Also Like

A foot for thought

Turkey Embassy wishes happy Independence

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday Turkey Embassy in South Sudan wished happy Independence to the people of South Sudan. Turkey Ambassador to South Sudan H.E Erden Mutaf, invited journalists from various media houses saying that one of the objectives for invitation was to wish happy Independenceto journalists and people of South Sudan. Second, was to maintain bilateral relationship between Turkish government and the government of South Sudan. He said Turkish government has long relationship with government of South Sudan. It was the first country to recognize South...
A foot for thought

What 9th July means for you

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday I talked about the activities of tenth Anniversary of South Sudan, today is the importance of the Anniversary to the people of South Sudan. If you make research about what 9th July means to different people as individuals and groups. That is why people celebrate it in different forms, based on how they organized it in the way they like it. These days, many people are bringing congratulatory messages, wishing good to the government and people of South Sudan as part of...
A foot for thought

Tenth Anniversary of South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor The tenth anniversary of South Sudan will carry some activities according to the information published in the newspapers and invitation received by Juba Monitor. Those activities were out from the national celebration which is not going to take place. Among them is Great Run South Sudan; mainly is a sports activity for peace, because sports unite people from various places. According to the information, there are centers for registrations around Juba City, which means people are ready to run. What is not clear...
A foot for thought

Stop gunshots in Juba

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Yesterday there was gunshot in Juba at around 3:30PM. The areas where the shooting took place was not clear, some people said it was at the areas of Mobile roundabout and hai Cinema residential areas. Reason for shooting was not clear according to the information Juba Monitor got at the ground. After shooting of guns, people were running, pupils from Saint Joseph and Juba one basic schools were running anyhow fearing from the shooting at random. People around the above mentioned areas feared...
error: Content is protected !!