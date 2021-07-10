Anyuak celebrates Legacy of fallen heroes

By John Agok

The Anyuak Community yesterday marked 10th Anniversary by commemorating the legacy of fallen heroes hailed from their area, starting from first the struggle of Anya-nya One, two and the SPLM era.

The great attendance of youth andelders equally cherished the occasion and greeted it under the theme: “Remembering and honoring the fallen heroes that Anyuak community and South Sudan never forgotten”, the seven members hailing from Anyuak were as; Joseph Akon, Professor Paul AnadeOthow, Simon Mori Didumo, Amb. Philip ObangOjwany, Code, Commander GiloAgadaAkway and Code, KingAgadaAkway.

The member of state parliament and who is too,the survivor of both Anya-nya one and SPLA veteran ,Mr. Stephen Ogwd testified that, his fallen colleagues are the reason they are free today.

“We cannot forget them because they are the reason, we are here today free”, he said.

Ogwdalso called forward the family members of the fallen heroes to testify together their memories in remembering their lives they dearly sacrificed for National foundation and liberty.

Nevertheless, PhilipAkway the pastor grace the occasion by sharing sermon with people in the church. He also shared the presentation on Anyuak historical backgrounds coupled with political and ethnical challenges marred by the conflicts.

Ogwd shared the reflections of 10th independency Anniversary in the context of Anyuak community who participated in both first and second liberation struggle towards permanent peace.

“We are answering this question with deep experience in the Anyuak which is located in South Sudan map, but bordering the Ethiopia”, he said.

Akway concluded his presentation South Sudan threats including Anywaa community, which he hinted as third struggle with aims to achieve sustainable development.

“We must start building Anyuak Community to be strong resilient, empowering and promoting participation in the National building”, he added.

The initiative was well embraced by other invited guests that witnessed the celebration of 10th Anniversary of South Sudan, and appreciated it to be imitate by other communities which would make it colorful.