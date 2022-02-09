Antonov plane crash-landed in Abyei

By Atimaku Joan

An Antonov 26 plane believed to belong to the military wing yesterday crash-landed on its mission to deliver examination papers in Abyei.

The plane crash-landed at Agok airstrip minutes after delivering the first two consignments to Rubkona in Bentiu and in Ajuongthok.

Brig. Gen. Kur Kuol Ajieu, the Director-General of Juba International Airport confirmed to Juba Monitor that the plane was carrying examination papers and that the incidence might have occurred due to negligence from the people maintaining the airstrip.

“The issue was not a technical problem but it was just a negligence from the administration of the Agok airstrip because the runway had some pothole which they did not fill,” said Kuol.

He confirmed that the plane took off from Juba at around 6 am headed to four locations with the final destination being Juba where the trip it began.

He estimated there were two people apart from the crew who were on board and that there were no serious causalities.

He stated that all Antonov planes were grounded apart from the ones belonging to the military wing of the Ministry of Defense because they had their own engineers.

However, efforts to reach the ministry of General Education were in vain.

Last year South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) announced the grounding of all privately-owned Antonov- 26s in the country until further notice after one of the type lost a propeller near Bor, midflight between Juba and Paloich in the oil-rich northeast on May 20, 2021.

This was indicated in a letter posted online by SSCAA Chief Executive Officer John David Dada to the manager of Juba International Airport, which stated the decision was taken at a meeting on May 20 last year between the Ministry of Transport and the SSCAAfollowing the repeated inconveniences caused by some private companies operating Antonov-26 aircraft in country.