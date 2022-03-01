Another plane crashed in Jonglei

By Deng Ghai Deng

Authorities in Jonglei State confirmed that one plane belonging to Cessna Grand Caravan Company of Uganda crashed at the airstrip in Akobo County on Friday last month.

Kuot John Akec, the Director of Bor Airport said that the incident occurred when a plane carrying passengers from Juba swerved off the runway when its right rear tire got pricked while it was trying to land.

“What happened was that the plane skidded off the airstrip to the right as it tried landing because there was a puncture on the right wheel. The plane involved in the incident is a small aircraft Cessna convoy with a capacity of 12 passengers. During the incident it was carrying goods, 6 passengers and 2 crew members.” Akech said.

He added that for last one month, two planes crashed in Jonglei alone, the investigations have been launched to establish the reasons behind the incident.The investigation is ongoing. The plane is of the same type and from the same company involved in the incident in Bor a few days ago. The good thing is that there were no injuries, only the plane’s right wing was damaged,” Akech added.

However, Jonglei State Acting governor, Tuong Majok called on the Country’s aviation authorities to examine all aircraft.

“It should not be about having many planes in the country, we should have a few planes that are safe,” Minister Majok said. “The aviation authority should inspect all the aircraft so that the outdated ones are grounded,” Majok said.

Last month in Jonglei, one aircraft from the same company skidded off the runway in Bor. Cases of planes crashing in the country have been on the rise recently with the latest case being reported in November 2021.

Also, another an Antonov SP-402 plane hired by the Education Ministry to transport examination papers crashed at the Agok airstrip of Abyei Administrative Area. Another cargo plane also crashed near Juba International Airport last November and left five people dead.