Another attack looming in SPLM-IO divided camps

By Atimaku Joan

The SPLM/A-IO Spokesperson Lam Paul Gabrielyesterday said there was calm in Ghazal and Morjalla but they were expecting attacks from the Kit-gwangfaction.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone, Gabriel revealed that the situation seemed normal but there were chances of possible attacks.

“Though we are expecting another attack from the Kit-Guang faction, the situation is still a little bit quiet,” Gabriel said.

He stated that the SPLM/A-IO forces were in control of Ghazal and Morjalla. He said the civilians left the area since the start of Kit-gwang declaration last.

He added that the civilians were in Sudan and others were in refugee camps.

He stated that SPLM/A-IO would adhere to the Ceasefirebecause the party was on board even before the attack.

He added that the party had politicians who were already in Khartoum to meet with the leaders of the Kit-gwang faction to ensure that the clashes came to an end.

He said their side had lost one soldier, three wounded and the Kit-gwang faction lost nineteen soldiers and three Major Generals.

However, attempts to reach William Gatjiath, the Spokesperson of SPLM/A-IO under Gatwech were in vain.

Earlier last week, the media reported that fierce clashes had resumed between rival forces of Simon Gatwech Dual and those under the command of Dr.RiekMacharTeny in Magenis.

The clashes flared up despite a cease fire reached on phone between Machar and Johnson Olony, one of the top officials in the breakaway faction led by Gatwech Dual.

The latest fighting erupted at about 6:38 in Tabaldi about 25km away from Magenis, Kitgwang in Upper Nile.

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment of Progress Organization Edmund Yakani urged the government to consider the fighting in Magenis and its out skirts as a national challenge. Yakani appealed to the government to help in resolving the issue.

He added that it was no longer the internal SPLM-IO crisis but rather a national security challenge.

“I appeal to the government to ask Dr. Riek Machar and Gatwech to resolve their differences in advanced way,” he said.

He also called on the IGAD to take responsibility by intervening. He further urged the government to take responsibility to make sure that the problem between Riek Machar and Simon Gatwech was resolved in nonviolent way.

“I appeal to the government to take responsibility of really making sure that the problem between Riek Machar and Gatwech faction is resolved without violence,” he said.