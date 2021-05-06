jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, May 6th, 2021
Angelina, 25 Officers off to Rwanda

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least 25 military officers accompanied the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs Angelina Teny to Kigali-Rwanda for post conflict peace building training.

The group comprised of both Police and Army officers which were selected by the Joint Defense Board for post-conflict peace building and reconstruction course in Rwanda Peace Academy.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on phone yesterday, the Deputy Spokesperson for SPLA-IO who is also Press Secretary in the office of Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Lam Paul Gabriel said that the training was also a process of unification of command where trainees were equipped with knowledge of commanding the Unified forces with the spirit of peace and development

“Within 25 officers, six (6)senior officers were from police units and nineteen (19) seniors came from South Sudan People’s Defense Force (SSPDF) and Sudan People Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) so that to understand the revitalized peace agreement are taking part in the workshop. Minister Angelina Teny left the country to Rwandan capital Kigali where she met with a huge delegation to participate in a post-conflict peace building workshop that was organized by the Rwandan government,” Gabriel said.

He added thatthe group visited genocide memorial center on Sunday.

He revealed that the training was officially opened by her Rwandan Counterpart Maj. Gen. Albert Murasira where she actively participated in attending the sessions and also giving constructive inputs where necessary.

Last week, about 25 South Sudan People Defense Force (SSPDF) military officers and police officers draw up to attend post conflict peace building workshop. The training was organized by Rwandan government.

