Analysts, CSO reacts on dollar auctioning against inflation

By Bida Elly David

Recently a report passed by the Central Bank of South Sudan indicated that, they have completed auctioning 100 Million USD loaned from the (IMF) and collected 50 Billion (SSP) from the market for economic stability.

During an interview with Juba Monitor on Wednesday, The executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organisation (CEPO) Mr.Edmund Yakani revealed that, the auctioning done by Central Bank was a short term solution rather than a long term solution.

‘’the auctioning of the money to the Banks and forex Beaureus does not contribute positively to the economy since it provides short term solution to it”, he said.

Yakani added that, auctioning USD becomes a commodity to the traders and other officials rather subsidizing the essential commodities prices.

“Auctioning USD Dollars to forex bureaus is turning it to become a commodity, and once it is turned to be a commodity, the chances of being taken over by the trading centres become very high. He also reacted that, instead of auctioning the Dollar to Forex beaureus, the Central Bank should use the money to improve the economic forces of bringing goods to the market at subsidised prices”, He underscored.

However, Abraham Matioch Dhal the Professor of Dr. John Garang University as well as an economist reacted that the auctioning policy of the currency by the Central Bank is a good one based on the condition that the private sectors operate in the way the economy moves.

“There will be circulation of money and the business sector will be stimulated to invest in productive sectors and that contributes towards economic growth”, he said.

He added that, as usual, any economic policy even if is rightly put, is always abused in the middle or on the way and may not yield fruits.

“We are not sure if the black market can be controlled. If it is controlled, then the policy is at good place. Auctioning is a tool or means to stabilise the economy if we are to operate using the actual economic theory of demand and supply’’, said Prof: Abraham.

Jame David Kolok the activist emphasized that, the Country’s economy is not strengthened by injecting money into the Market.

“A country’s economy is not strengthened by injecting money to the market rather through improvement of all factors that lead to production. It is the economic theory of demand and supply, security, climatic change, agriculture and good infrastructure that determine the progress of any Country’s economy’’,He said.

He concluded that, the monetary approach imposed by Central Bank of South Sudan is to mitigate other challenges that might affect the economy in one way or other but cannot solves other issues unless other factors remain constant.