An Italian firm to supply SSFA with sport attires

By John Agok

South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), has contracted an Italian company to print new national team Jerseys for both adults and youngsters next year.

In a Press Conference held at SSFA headquarters in Jebel yesterday, the Association President, Augustino Maduot Parek said Macron Sportswear limited company would start supplying the national sport attires from February to march next in 2022.

SSFA president revealed that he also struck another deal with the Italian Football Federation for training cooperation.

Maduot announced that the selection of five national referees including three females, to join their counterparts from other countries in the FIFA International Referees would be in 2022.

“I am glad to announce to you this development from SSFA just in four-month time in my office. The Macron Sportswear will produce on sports items for SSFA based monitoring value added to 170 and sponsor to add value in producing T-shirts, shorts and other sports attire for training,” he said.

“Agreement we signed with Macron Limited Company will economize the cost with us, and we also invite other companies who are interested to invest in Jersey of our Logo brand. Jersey will be out in February and March for both kids and adults size,” he added.

Maduot stressed that they would sue any company that may duplicate the branded Jersey with Macron and SSFA Logo.

“We have already agreed with the Ministry of Justice and our legal Advisor on filing a legal suit against any company may temper with us in duplicating the brand designed with SSFA cognizant,” he underscored.