Saturday, April 24th, 2021
Editorial

AN EXPOSED PERSON IS A TREASURED MIND

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Odongo Odoyo

When my colleague and friend Louis extended invitation to me to join his group to the launching ceremony of the African Institute for Development and Leadership studies being held at the main campus today in Lo’bonok, lt was all smiles and really wanted to be there on time to be among those to be counted in support to more learning and more education to add more knowledge. It was a pleasure because unlike some minds that thinks these can only be found in classroom, knowledge is power and the sources are not limited. I was imagining a chance to brush shoulders with the education mighty of the world. I was really excited and hoped for the day to come. One thing however, l reminded him of what we witnessed during the funeral ceremony of the late Archbishop PaulinoLukuduLoro. Some of the guests from far who attended the function were obliged for translations. Such functions of national and international status needs direct translations well arranged by the organizers because of the attenders and guests who travel across the border to witness the occasion. We live in a world of free expression but where the message from own mouth has to reach and be chewed properly the recipients need to hear and understand what was going around them. It is for the good of all and healthy although some words are better expressed in vernacular or mother tongue. But to Louis l told him that this is one chance l would not miss come rain come shine because of my interests vested on learning more and more.  It reminded me of how the late Mwalimu Julius KambarageNyerere brought Tanzania into being identified as a country but not with tribes with his Ujama program which change the country to what it remained to be to-date.We the present generation needs to think deep and understand what kind of society we would like to hand-over to the future generation who are currently the majority youth today. Can we create a society where the motto of “one people one country” lead and move us towards the future? Yes, it can be done. All we need to do is to stand forthright and remain upright to nurture the future well-being of the next generation without losing one’s identity. The going might be very hard and heavy but it is something which can be done effectively and collectively if we all put our hearts into it. I am going to accompany Louis because l would want to know how we could improve the youth by learning and adapting cross cultures which have values and which could be passed to them for the well-being of their future. An exposed person is a treasured mind which should be made useful while still alive because surely it will go and will only remain a memory in the minds and life of those who once upon a time interacted with them.

