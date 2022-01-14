An army officer resigned from political party position as a response to presidential order

By Yiep Joseph

A member of organized forces in Gogrial West County warrap state resigned from the position of the SPLM interim county chairperson as response to presidential order of banning all the SSPDF and NCOs from participating in politics, community leadership, youths and women organizations, and spread of propaganda and hate speecheson social media.

In the resignation letter seen by Juba Monitor dated 7/1/2022, Joseph Ngong Deng Ngong a member of National Prison Service coupled as SPLM county interim chairperson for Gogrial West resigned from the party position and remain as an officer for National prison service.

“Allow me to exit SPLM position of Gogrial West County in accordance with the presidential order No. 27 date 31st 2021 prohibiting all the regular forces from politics and community Associations. As I’m an active officer in the National Prison Serviceand have respect for our community in chief of regular forces I must respond to the order of H.E the president” part of the resignation letter read.

He stated that his main aim is to part way for him carry out his duties without political intervention in anyway.

He promised to remain as an active officer inthe National PrisonService.

According to the Republican order issued on Friday, December 31, 2021, president prohibited all the active officers and non-commissioned officers in South Sudan People’s Defense forces(SSPDF) from participating in politics, the leadership of respective communities, youths or women organizations, the promotion of propaganda and hate speeches on social media platforms.

President Kiir ordered strict adherence to the order and that any violator shall be punished according to the law of the country.

“Any officer or non-commissioned officer who fails to adhere to the enforcement of the order shall be investigated by the relevant authority and punished in accordance with the law” the president warned.