jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, October 25th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialAN ALARM RAISED FOR 30M USD TO HUMANITARIAN COFFER
Editorial

AN ALARM RAISED FOR 30M USD TO HUMANITARIAN COFFER

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

Save the Children sounded the alarm that 30 million USD is required urgently for humanitarian assistance in the country as floods, conflicts and persistent economic challenges continued. The preparedness for any expected danger to human being is of paramount to the government and should not be taken lightly. All avenues of dangers must be sealed for effective management of man-made or natural situation which could affect the lives of people, particularly, the venerable, women and children. Humanitarian players are aware of the need for helping those who might be faced with any possible danger. What should be of national importance is the fact that the assistance from both local and international players should be properly accounted for. Transparency should be at play all the time and the effect of the assistance felt down on the ground. Many times a number of humanitarian players have donated large amount of items money included either directly or through the government. In all case the government should be able to monitor and ensure the donations were properly used for the intended purposes. Not otherwise as has been in some cases where proper accounting are not done and if so, done shoddily for individual’s own interests and purposes. There have been pronouncements from different sources promising or availing funds for humanitarian assistance which runs into billions and which if used properly could alleviate the suffering of the victims and put in order their future existence with well-planned scope on the ground to avoid any eventuality. It is possible to plan against the reoccurrence of such calamities with good management of donor funds that have been given or promised. The public should help the government in monitoring what is meant for them by ensuring those charged with the responsibilitieswere carrying out proper and effective management of the public’s desired wish.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

How to say I love you in 100 of the world’s most spoken languages

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Compiled by Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo One of the coolest things about traveling the world is learning a little bit of the local language. It’s amazing how much you can learn about a culture based on how they express themselves. There’s always an expression or a word that doesn’t exist in other languages, or seems special based on the collective mentality of that particular culture. It’s amazing to think that through all of the years, wars, and our existence as human beings – one thing remains, our method of communicating...
Editorial

LOVE IS A WORD OF HONOUR

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Odongo Odoyo I wanted to tell someone or some people out there how much l love and care for them coupled with that and to make their Blue Monday brighter than they had expected or imagined. This word had become so monotonous in English language that l decided to try and apply some other languages of the world and reached out to find the word in 12 different languages. Before the end of this year l decided to learn how to say “I love you” which in French, or another...
Editorial

LIGHT THE FUTURE WITH EDUCATION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I was touched with reports that the top student of the recently announce South Sudan Secondary Certificate of Education, Joseph Obwany needs help from the government and well-wishers to join university and meet his lifetime dream of studying medicine.This young man made it to the top even though there were many challenges facing the country including economic slump down and the raging coronavirus pandemic. Like many others Obwany is facing financial difficulties. It is fortunate that while others are shying away, he has...
Editorial

SOBERNESS NEEDED IN HANDLING MINISTRY OF HEALTH SAGA

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Two wrongs do not make a right a fact which both vice president Hussein Abddelbagi Akol and health minister Elizabeth Achuei must bear in mind that they are servants of the people and not their masters. What is going on between in the Ministry is not healthy at all for the country and considering that it is at the national level. They should instead be addressing issues that could save life like the roaring Covid-19 pandemic which is silently killing people in the country and the world-over. Leaders must live...
error: Content is protected !!