An Advocate calls for use of forensic analysis in probing crimes

By Yiep Joseph

An Advocate called for use of forensic analysis in probing crimes related to rap as a move to rescue innocent people from going to jail.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, Advocate Ukongo Benson Athiacalled on the government through the ministry of health to establish proper forensic facility that can help in tracing those who committed rap crimes.

“In my experience of proceeding cases of gender base violence, I have learned with some concerns that without the Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in case of rap, the innocent ones may find themselves in prison” Benson said.

He added the DNA test is a scientific analysis of the cell found in the products found on the body of the victims,so we could not imagine we are not imagining things there is no imagination in the court you must prove with that kind of scientific experience unfortunately we don’thave DNA test machines in the hospitals across the country.

Benson urged the Ministry of health to involve donors to develop proper forensic facilities in the country.

“Where are the donors why can’t the fund these programs so that we have DNA test machines in the hospitals for the purpose of excluding the innocent ones who may just be victims of passing through the scene of crimes such as when the person has been raped and the real criminals ran away and there it happens that a passerby is found at the scene of the crime or passing by get arrested and becomes a first victim” he explained.

He explained that most of the people affected by this scenario are the people in uniforms.

“This is particular with the people in uniform, because for uniform you could rarely identify the specific color of the uniform if one for example,a soldier commits a rap and runs away, then his innocent colleague passes by will be immediately arrested and becomes the immediate suspect, so it is only through DNA test that such kind of doubt can be excluded” he said.

He added that DNA test is very important in criminal prosecution as the only thing to confirm that the offense was committed by accused before the court.

He cautioned the Ministry of health and ministry of gender to cooperate and bring DNA machine to the hospital.

“It is the work of the ministry of health and the ministry of gender to find a source where they can get money and but the machines even if it is only one in Juba it will help” he said.

He called on the victims and the families not to temper with the evidences.

“To the victims and their families, they have to be careful with tempering with the evidences never to wash blood stain from the body because you are supporting the defense, the blood stain is an evident that really rap has happened or domestic violence has happened never temper with this evident” he said.

He revealed that he handled nine cases regarding gender base violence without scientific proves that the victims really committed the crimes.

“For me I have handled nine cases and the 10th one is pending at the movement, if you include the rest handled by other advocates, they may reach 1000 cases” he said.

“There are criminals those who are found committing the crime, we don’t take about them. it is obvious some body found rapping there is no need for DNA test but where the rap happened two days or minutes ago and someone is arrested based on the statement or by chance of not differentiating between the true and false so this has to be done through DNA test” he explained.