An adulterous man dies on duty

By Jurugo Emmanuel Ogasto

A man in Busia district has died in the bush while having love affairs with somebody’s wife after husband used witchcraft magic to trap the man who has affairs with his wife.

The deceased’s brother, Patrick Bwire, told Juba Monitor that he received a phone call from his friends informing him about his brother’s demise.

“I rushed to the scene only to find the woman standing next to the half-naked and lifeless body of his sibling. He had severally warned the deceased to stop seeing the married woman in vain”.

He added that according to the police report,the deceased was half-naked with his clothes hanging on a tree in the bush.

At the same time, Fredrick Orengo, a resident of Buhehe sub-county, said that they were surprised to find the deceased lifeless body with a woman standing near it.

“We believe that the husband used his magic to trap this man,’’ he told Juba Monitor on phone,”

meanwhile, , the Leader Council 1 Chairperson of Diraho village, Peter Roho Owano said that he was informed by the residents about the incident.

He said that he was still surprised by the way the man died in the bush with the woman standing next to the lifeless body.

Didas Byaruhanga, the Busia District police commander, said that they are yet to ascertain the cause of the deceased’s death.

He said that they have opened a general inquiry file at Masaba police station to investigate the matter.

“Well, investigations into the matter are ongoing as the case is registered at the station,’’ he said.

The woman was yet to record her statement at Masaba police station by the time of filing this story. The deceased’s body is lying at Masafu general police station pending a postmortem.