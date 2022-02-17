An activist calls on leader for full implementation of security arrangements

By Emelda Siama John

Civil society activist, Edmund Yakani has called Sudan’s deputy chairman of the transitional military county, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo to push South Sudanese parties to the 2018 peace deal to complete the implementation of the delayed security arrangements.

Mr Dagalo is also known as Hemitti arrived in Juba on Tuesday to discuss with President Salva Kiir Mayardit’s progress on the implementation of the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement and Juba Peace Agreement signed between the Sudanese government and rebel groups in Darfur and Blue in 2020.

Activist Yakani who heads the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), urged the Sudanese leader to push the leadership of the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) to implement the peace accord to reach an understanding and fast track the implementation of security arrangements, especially the graduation of unified forces.

“We are calling on the leadership of Sudan to pressure our leaders to reach a concrete decision with regards to the transitional security arrangement implementation as the priority,” MrYakan said.

“I would like also call on the leadership of Sudan to make sure that there is trust and confidence among the principals (to the Revitalized Peace Agreement) in order to implement the agreement because even politically, they have not implemented the agreement fully. They have only been implementing it partially,” he said.

The Office of the President in a statement published on its Facebook Page on Tuesday said the Sudanese leader Mr Hemitti had been invited to attend a meeting of Presidency to discuss peace and security in both Sudan and South Sudan.

With time running out for the transitional government to complete the implementation of tasks in the agreement, Yakani said the peace parties should implement the agreement.

Mr Yakani called on the transitional government to enact reforms in the finance sector and establish transitional justice mechanisms to trial suspects of crimes committed during the years of war.

The activist also urged the parties to the agreement to expedite and complete the writing of the permanent constitution, and draw a roadmap for upcoming general elections at the end of the transitional period.

“Based on this event, we wish to call upon the presidency under the revitalized agreement to meet and communicate to the country the concrete road map that they adopted to end the live plans of a revitalized peace agreement or how to exit political transitioning after the end of the revitalized peace agreement of February 22nd, 2023 and who do they define as the key millstream they want to deliver in the last year of the revitalized agreement,” he said.