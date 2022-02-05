An Activist calls for independent funds for youths and women

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Edmond Yakaniyesterday called for an independent entity as custodian of the recently allocated 43.7M USD for the youths and women resilience project.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Yakanicaston benefits of the doubt on malpractice and the level of corruption in the country.

“Both UN Agencies and government cannot be transparent enough in giving this money in a proper and fair manner due to no clear structure on how to allocate such fund to women and youths,” he said.

However, Yakani added that the government should only act as a supervisor of the entity.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance and Planning Agak Achuil Lual vowed to see the impact of the resilience project.

“This joint program on youth enterprise development and capacity building (YEDCB) is set to boost youths, women and private-sector engagement the total grant is `43.7 million dollars where we allocated 9.2 million dollars for youth enterprise and the remaining for the women program,” he said.

Achuil lauded the cooperation between the government and partners and cautioned them to build more projects for South Sudan to move away from dependency syndrome.

“We are happy with you and we need you to bring a more resilient project because this country needs to move away from “dependency” on humanitarians but to sustain itself,

“This resilient project will enable us to put food on table for women and youth. I assured you that this project will not remain in the paper but be implemented in letter and spirit by seeing the impact,” he added.