An Activist calls for honest budget debate by MPs

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO)has called on National Parliamentarians to apply honesty towards debating on the national budget.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Executive Director for Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) Edmund Yakanihas called on the National Parliamentarians to work on very honest debate in regards to the National budget.

He pointed out that he was disturbed when he noticed that the total expected figure of the Country’s budget exceeded the total budget passed by the parliamentarians reading 4 Billion expected and 1 Billion passed.

“We wish to see the national budget being raised higher than one billion. What we know is that all the book of finance shows that the country has expected around 4 billion-plus but this budget is one billion. I appeal to all parliamentarians to debate on the budget with honest hearts putting national interest on the top during the debate because we need to see chapter 3 which is capital investment’’ Yakani said

He pleaded with parliamentarians to put many efforts towards the increase of the national budget to improve civil servants’ remuneration (salaries).

Furthermore, Yakani outlined that the national Parliament earlier passed the Emolument bill for the year 2022 with about 90 percent votes from its house members.

‘’The leaders of the August house have passed on this bill to benefit and privilege the members of the Transitional National Legislature under the theme “The Emolument and Privileges of the Members of the Transitional Legislature Bill. The Bill indicates that all the members of the Transitional Legislature will be paid entitled to emoluments and be provided with facilities as determined by the agreement of the bill’’ He underscored

He finally urged the parliamentarians to be transparent and honest in regard to the revision of the bill to meet the expected figure.