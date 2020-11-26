AMWISS concludes research on women representation in media houses

By James Atem Kuir

The Association of Media Women in South Sudan (AMWISS), an advocacy group for women working in the media has concluded research on women representation in the media houses all over the country.

The study that began on Monday this week looked at a number of news stories with women perspectives, stories authored by female journalists as well as the number of women working in selected major media houses.

About 10 women volunteers from a variety of backgrounds participated in the three-day activity which emphasized portrayal of women in the news media profession.

Speaking to Juba Monitor at the end of the event yesterday, Veronica Lucy the chairlady of AMWISS and the country coordinator for Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) an international mechanism that maps the representation of women and men in news media worldwide, said the country still lags behind in representation of women and their viewpoints in media.

“We only targeted the traditional media and in this category that we researched, we discovered that there were very few news articles about women and by women in the traditional media compared to the media in the other countries,” she said.

The chairlady said the findings of the research will be submitted to Global Media Monitor Project (GMMP) for further analysis after which recommendations for implementation will be formed.

Ms. Lucy said South Sudan previously performed poorly in the Gender Sensitive Indicator for media due to factors such as poor portrayal of women and other stereotypes reigning in the media.

South Sudan joined 170 member countries of Global Media Monitoring Project (GMMP) in 2010.