AMREF distributes hygiene kits to twenty households in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

African Medical and Research Foundation (ARMEF)based in Africa in partnership with Yei Health Department on Tuesday distributed hygiene kits to twenty households selected from all five Bomas of Yei county.

The kits distributed were: buckets, soaps, brushes, Jerry cans and cups as an award for households that has excelled in sanitation and hygiene maintenance.

AMREF project assistant officer Lodu Christopher explained that the award was to motivate people in keeping hygiene.

“We got twenty households from across the five Bomas of Yei Town Payam, it is from these Bomas that we choose the best households based on the data collected and verification on ground by the project staff so these people are awarded in order to give them motivation so that they know that it is worthy to be hygienic at household level,” said Christopher.

He affirmed that their intention was to encourage the entire community so that they could stand up and take responsibility in reduction of water related diseases.

Christopher asked all those who did not reach by volunteers to observe hygiene maintenance to combat prevalence of water borne diseases.

He said it was everyone’s responsibility and personal duty to maintain one’s own hygiene and sanitation because failure to maintain hygiene and sanitation at household level may lead to risk of suffering from water related diseases.

One of the Beneficiaries, Clement Nelson Tereka, expressed her happiness of gaining knowledge from AMREF and urged the public to take hygiene keeping as a responsibility.

“I am really very happy for the teachings that were conducted by AMREF the hygiene promotors or the water champions to teach our family members, personally I am very happy because am one of the beneficiary who have seen something good about the hygiene promoters and am happy that my family has changed as a result of these teachings now my message to everyoneis that health is our responsibility because when we maintain our health, it will reduce the rate of malaria, “noted the beneficiary.