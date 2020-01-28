Amin vows to uplift standard of women in sports

By: Mandela Nelson Denis

The President of South Sudan Football Federation Amin Francis has vowed to uplift the standard of women’s sport activities in the country.

Speaking during a thanks giving party organized by one of the Businessmen in Juba to appreciate South Sudan Basket Federation’s President Luol Deng, Amin revealed that most sports activities in the country were dominated by men and it was high time to bring the women on board.

“Our basketballers made us so proud while playing in Kenya and the other games but we also need women basketballers to be included and fully supported,” said Amin.

Amin said that the federation was working hard to ensure that women games such as basketball, netball, football and volley ball plus others were fully supported.

“We all know that most of the football grounds across the country are spoilt and we hope with time to come, we can fix so that our sisters take part in all sport activities,” Amin said.

Sports faculties are one of the major barriers to the development of different talents in the field of sports in the country.

Juba Stadium is currently under massive construction and we hope it will upgrade the level of participation in games in the country.

Amin acknowledged the efforts of Luol Deng towards the development of sports in the country.